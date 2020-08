Aides to President Trump have reportedly asked South Dakota’s governor about adding the 45th president to Mount Rushmore, according to the New York Times.

The article claims that the president and South Dakota’s Gov. Kristi Noem talked about the monument in 2018 during a visit to the Oval Office, when Trump told her it was his dream to be on Mount Rushmore.

The president previously mentioned his desire to be added to the monument during a 2017 campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio.