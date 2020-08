SPARTA, N.C. – Tremors were felt in North Carolina Monday morning after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the state over the weekend.

According to WXII, several tremors were felt in Alleghany County, North Carolina Monday morning:

2.0 magnitude — 2:05 a.m. Monday

2.2 magnitude — 4:43 a.m. Monday

2.2 magnitude — 7:10 a.m. Monday

The NBC affiliate reports that the tremors were not far from Sparta, where Sunday’s earthquake happened.