Gov. Spanberger issues flag order in memory of Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax, domestic violence victims

FILE - Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, right, and his wife, Cerina, at the inauguration of Gov. Ralph Northam at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Morley, File)

Governor Abigail Spanberger has issued a flag order in memory of Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax and victims of domestic violence.

In April, Cerina’s life was tragically cut short when her estranged husband, former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, killed her and then himself weeks before a judge’s deadline to move out of their family home. She was 49 years old.

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You can read Spanberger’s entire flag order below: