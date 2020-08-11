‘We’re doing everything we can’: Dr Pepper addresses current shortage

ROANOKE, Va. – You may have trouble crossing Dr Pepper off your shopping list because the Roanoke staple is currently hard to find.

On Monday, the soda brand tweeted about the current shortage of Dr Pepper.

We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!



Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. pic.twitter.com/Kf0UedMuiw — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

In the tweet, Dr Pepper had this message for its loyal fans:

Having trouble finding your favorite Dr Pepper product? We’re doing everything we can to get it back into your hands. That means working with our distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide, while ensuring the safety of our employees. We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products. Dr Pepper, addressing current shortage

Charmin, the toilet paper company, offered its condolences to Dr Pepper on Twitter, “Welcome to the club. We feel your pain.”

TP and DP - in this together 🤝 — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

There is no specific time frame for when the drink will be back on the shelves.