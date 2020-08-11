87ºF

‘We’re doing everything we can’: Dr Pepper addresses current shortage

You may have to wait to taste the authentic blend of 23 flavors

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Bottles of diet Dr Pepper and regular Dr Pepper soft drinks are displayed at a supermarket in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Tuesday, July 26, 2011. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images)
ROANOKE, Va. – You may have trouble crossing Dr Pepper off your shopping list because the Roanoke staple is currently hard to find.

On Monday, the soda brand tweeted about the current shortage of Dr Pepper.

In the tweet, Dr Pepper had this message for its loyal fans:

Having trouble finding your favorite Dr Pepper product? We’re doing everything we can to get it back into your hands. That means working with our distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide, while ensuring the safety of our employees.

We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products.

Dr Pepper, addressing current shortage

Charmin, the toilet paper company, offered its condolences to Dr Pepper on Twitter, “Welcome to the club. We feel your pain.”

There is no specific time frame for when the drink will be back on the shelves.

