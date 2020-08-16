63ºF

News

President Trump’s younger brother dies at the age of 71

Tags: Trump, Brother
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. A tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece cannot be published until a judge decides the merits of claims by the president's brother, her uncle Robert Trump, that its publication would violate a pact among family members, a judge said Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. A tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece cannot be published until a judge decides the merits of claims by the president's brother, her uncle Robert Trump, that its publication would violate a pact among family members, a judge said Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

AP – President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has died after being hospitalized in New York. He was 71. The president visited his brother at a New York City hospital Friday after White House officials said he had become seriously ill.

The president says his brother was his “best friend” and died Saturday night. The youngest of Trump’s siblings remained close to the president.

As recently as June, Robert Trump filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family that unsuccessfully sought to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.