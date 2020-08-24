Authorities searching for missing 2-year-old Shenandoah Valley girl

PAGE COUNTY, Va. – The Page County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing 2-year-old girl.

Brianna “BriBri” Knowles was last seen on Sunday at about 9 a.m. near Mount Carmel Road in the Luray area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

She is approximately 2-feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brianna was last seen wearing a pink shirt, leopard print pants and Minnie Mouse shoes.

Authorities believe she is with her father, 23-year-old Kenneth Knowles, who is a registered sexual offender.

Deputies believe he is driving a silver Ford Focus with Virginia tags “UKT-7526.”

At this point in the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office does not believe this is a parental abduction case and does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

If anyone has any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Page’s County Sheriff’s Office at 540-743-6571.