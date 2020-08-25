McDonald’s to shake up menu with fire and ice this September

ROANOKE, Va. – This September, you’ll be able to get a hot and cold spin on certain menu items at McDonald’s.

The fast-food giant is introducing Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce, and both will be available on Sept. 16 for a limited time at participating restaurants.

The nuggets will be breaded with a tempura coating made with cayenne and chili peppers, and the sauce is blended with crushed red peppers and spicy chilis.

Not a big fan of heat? You’ll also be able to get a Chips Ahoy! McFlurry, made with vanilla soft serve, caramel and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces.