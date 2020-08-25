Pepperoni shortage could impacts pie prices

The latest shortage to hit during the pandemic could impact your favorite pizza.

Many meat production facilities have cut back staff to help with social distancing and costs and that's impact pepperoni production.

The shortage is causing pizza shops like Vitta Pizza in Duluth, Minnesota to look elsewhere for the product.

“We normally order it through the same vendor every time. And we can’t get it through that vendor so we’ve been having to do substitute pepperoni through different vendors,” says assistant manager Emily Rae.