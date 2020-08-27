89ºF

Private Wisconsin college cancels VP Pence commencement speech

This is due to the ’escalating events in Kenosha,’ according to Wisconsin Lutheran College

Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
MADISON, Wis. – A private Milwaukee college has canceled plans to have Vice President Mike Pence deliver a commencement address on Saturday, citing unrest in nearby Kenosha where police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, and two demonstrators were killed.

Wisconsin Lutheran College said Thursday that “after further review with careful consideration of the escalating events in Kenosha” it decided to not have Pence deliver the speech.

Kenosha police shot Blake seven times in the back on Sunday after responding to a call about a domestic incident.

Blake survived but is paralyzed from the waist down, and the shooting sparked several nights of protests and violence.

Authorities allege that 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, shot and killed two protesters on Tuesday night.

