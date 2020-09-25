61ºF

Virginia governor, wife, test positive for coronavirus

RICHMOND, VA - JUNE 04: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) speaks during a news conference on June 4, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Gov. Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans to take down a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife have both tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor’s office said in a statement Friday that Northam is showing no symptoms while those of Pam Northam are mild.

The couple is isolating for 10 days while working remotely. Northam, a Democrat, is the country’s only governor who is also a doctor.

Some Republican lawmakers criticize his restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, calling them too stringent.

The governor and first lady were notified Wednesday that a member of the Executive Mansion staff also had tested positive for the virus.

