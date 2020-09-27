75ºF

NC State safety being released from hospital after scare

Associated Press

Tags: NC State, Virginia Tech, Football
photo
(2019 Jacob Kupferman)

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State says safety Khalid Martin is being discharged from a Virginia hospital with no “radiographic abnormalities” after being examined for a possible spinal cord injury.

The football team provided the update a day after Martin collided with teammate Tyler Baker-Williams while attempting to tackle a Virginia Tech player in the third quarter of a 45-24 loss.

Martin was taken from the field in an ambulance to a hospital for what N.C. State initially said was a hip injury.

The Wolfpack later said Martin was heading back to Raleigh after being discharged from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he underwent further examination.

