74ºF

News

Virginia school district apologizes for history of racism

Tags: Virginia, Politics
School bus photo.
School bus photo. (KSAT)

ASHBURN, Va. – A public school system in Virginia has apologized for its history of racial segregation and a more recent pattern of discriminating against Black students.

The Washington Post reports that the Loudoun County Public Schools addressed its apology on Friday to the county’s Black community in a letter and video.

The county fought a school desegregation order for more than a decade after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it illegal.

Michelle Thomas, president of the local NAACP, questioned whether the apology is genuine.

Rob Doolittle, a spokesman for the schools system, said the apology is only one step in the county’s plan to fight systemic racism.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)