Trump makes a surprise visit to supporters outside Walter Reed medical center

BETHESDA, Md. – President Donald Trump announced on Sunday evening that he will surprise his supporters who have been outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump visit supporters outside Walter Reed Trump makes a ‘surprise visit’ to supporters outside Walter Reed hospital Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Sunday, October 4, 2020

In a video the president posted to Twitter, he said is getting “great reports from the hospital” and that he’s been able to meet the soldiers and first responders at Walter Reed. The video appeared to have him standing up by his own power.

Trump continued to say that he will make a surprise to some of the “great patriots” who have been on the street. These supporters were crowded outside the hospital with signs and Trump flags waving to send the president their well wishes.

In return, Trump’s motorcade drove past supporters. It appears he was visible in the back of a car waving. It’s unclear who was driving and what if any precautions were taken to prevent further spread of the virus.