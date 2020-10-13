No, Virginia schools are NOT closing again, despite what you may have seen

Rumors have been rampant on social media Tuesday that Virginia’s public schools are closing again; however, schools are NOT closing.

We have received phone calls and messages about this rumor, so we wanted to set the record straight.

On Tuesday afternoon, WRIC in Richmond published an old article from the spring when Northam did close schools.

They later took it down and apologized for the mistake.

The quote used in the station’s article came from Northam’s statement on March 13, 2020.

In looking to counter this false information, Danville Public Schools took to its Facebook page to address it: