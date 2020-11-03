64ºF

No ‘I Voted' sticker? Stop by Krispy Kreme and get one with a free doughnut

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

If you’re looking for some comfort food to get you through this Election Day, Krispy Kreme has your back!

On Tuesday, you can get a free Original Glazed Doughnut at Krispy Kreme along with an “I Voted” sticker.

“With many voters unable to get ‘I Voted’ stickers due to polling booth changes and an increase in mail-in ballots, these stickers with a free Original Glazed doughnut, represent a fun a badge of pride in times when we all need it most.”

To see if your local Krispy Kreme is participating, click here.

