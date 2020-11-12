Old Dominion wins ‘Vocal Group of the Year’ at CMA Awards for third year in a row

2020 is proving to be a big year for a country band with ties to the Roanoke Valley.

Old Dominion took home a CMA award on Wednesday night for “Vocal Group of the Year." This is the third year in a row the band has won in that category.

As 10 News reported back in September, the group also took home the “Group of the Year” award at the 2020 American Country Music (ACM) Awards. That ACM Award was also their third in a row in that category.

Two band members, singer and guitarist Matt Ramsey and drummer Whit Sellers, are from Botetourt County. Ramsey graduated from James River High School.