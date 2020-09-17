Old Dominion wins ‘Group of the Year' at ACM Awards for third consecutive year

A country band with ties to the Roanoke Valley is making hometown fans proud once again with a big win at the 2020 American Country Music (ACM) Awards.

Old Dominion was recognized Wednesday night as the 2020 “Group of the Year.”

Two members, singer and guitarist Matt Ramsey and drummer Whit Sellers, are from Botetourt County. Ramsey graduated from James River High School.

The band also took home awards for “Group of the Year” at the 2018 and 2019 ACM Awards.