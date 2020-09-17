63ºF

News

Old Dominion wins ‘Group of the Year' at ACM Awards for third consecutive year

Band with ties to the Roanoke Valley also won award in 2018 and 2019

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Old Dominion, Entertainment
Courtesy of the Berglund Center
Courtesy of the Berglund Center

A country band with ties to the Roanoke Valley is making hometown fans proud once again with a big win at the 2020 American Country Music (ACM) Awards.

Old Dominion was recognized Wednesday night as the 2020 “Group of the Year.”

Two members, singer and guitarist Matt Ramsey and drummer Whit Sellers, are from Botetourt County. Ramsey graduated from James River High School.

The band also took home awards for “Group of the Year” at the 2018 and 2019 ACM Awards.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: