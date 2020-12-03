56ºF

WATCH: 98th lighting of the National Christmas Tree

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

The National Christmas Tree is lit up outside the Ellipse park south of the White House on December 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON – We can’t say “watch live” because Thursday evening’s broadcast won’t actually be a live lighting of the tree.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump actually lit the National Christmas Tree outside the White House on Monday; however, due to coronavirus restrictions, there was no live audience for this year’s lighting.

Instead, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, you’ll be able to watch the debut of the virtual 98th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which includes a variety of performances and of course, the lighting of the 30-foot Colorado blue spruce that currently serves as the National Christmas Tree.

This year, rather than in-person performances, several artists will be performing virtually:

  • Colton Dixon
  • Jerrod Niemann
  • Jillian Cardarelli
  • Jillian Edwards
  • Kellie Pickler
  • Laine Hardy
  • Leaving Austin
  • Lynda Randle and Michael Tait
  • Matthew West
  • Passion
  • NPS Arrowhead Jazz Band
  • Tuscon Arizona Boys Choir
  • The Sea Chanters
  • “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band

