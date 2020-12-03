WATCH: 98th lighting of the National Christmas Tree

WASHINGTON – We can’t say “watch live” because Thursday evening’s broadcast won’t actually be a live lighting of the tree.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump actually lit the National Christmas Tree outside the White House on Monday; however, due to coronavirus restrictions, there was no live audience for this year’s lighting.

Instead, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, you’ll be able to watch the debut of the virtual 98th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which includes a variety of performances and of course, the lighting of the 30-foot Colorado blue spruce that currently serves as the National Christmas Tree.

This year, rather than in-person performances, several artists will be performing virtually: