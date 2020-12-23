North Carolina principal dresses up like elf on the shelf for students

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – In a year filled with challenges and change, a little cheer goes a long way.

One North Carolina elementary school principal took that “cheer” to a new level on the last day of school before winter break.

Kensington Elementary principal Terry Vaughn knew his students needed a laugh. So he “elfed” himself.

Round 2: He's back! Not a lot is familiar this year, but this was a welcome reunion. There were some new students with... Posted by Kensington Elementary (Union County, NC) on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Just like that popular, sneaky little elf on the shelf, Vaughn made some mischief wherever he went.

He was spotted hula-hooping on the roof, sneaking snacks on the playground and even climbing into a display case. It took a little bit of magic for that one.

“I look pretty thin in general, but that’s 200 pounds of man that’s shoved into a piece of glass,” he laughs.