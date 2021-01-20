Virginia man charged as part of mob who stormed Capitol

(United States District Court for the District of Columbia)

Jacob Hiles' Facebook post on the day of the U.S. Capitol riots used in a criminal complaint

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Court documents say a Virginia man charged with being part of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol posted on Facebook that he was “Feelin cute” and “might start a revolution later” on the day of the violent siege.

FBI spokeswoman Christina Pullen told The Virginian-Pilot that Jacob “Jake” Hiles surrendered Tuesday morning at the FBI office in Chesapeake.

He has since been released on a personal recognizance bond.

One screenshot in the court documents showed the man identified as Hiles wearing goggles and a gaiter inside the Capitol.

He’s set to have a remote court appearance in Washington on Friday.