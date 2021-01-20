Virginia man charged as part of mob who stormed Capitol

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Court documents say a Virginia man charged with being part of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol posted on Facebook that he was “Feelin cute” and “might start a revolution later” on the day of the violent siege.
FBI spokeswoman Christina Pullen told The Virginian-Pilot that Jacob “Jake” Hiles surrendered Tuesday morning at the FBI office in Chesapeake.
He has since been released on a personal recognizance bond.
One screenshot in the court documents showed the man identified as Hiles wearing goggles and a gaiter inside the Capitol.
He’s set to have a remote court appearance in Washington on Friday.