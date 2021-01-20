WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden to be sworn in as 46th president of the United States

As President-elect Biden reaches the summit of his political career today at noon, President Trump will have already descended into Florida, making him the first president in over 150 years to not attend his successors swearing-in.
In his address, Biden will issue a call for national unity in the face of enormous challenges, including a ghastly pandemic and deep political and social divisions that helped fuel both the deadly Capitol insurrection and unprecedented security surrounding the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies.