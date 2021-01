(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump speaks near a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump is set to leave the White House in Marine One around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

From there, he’ll land at Joint Base Andrews for a farewell ceremony with a military ceremonial sendoff on the tarmac.

He’ll then take off in Air Force One and head to Mar-a-Lago.