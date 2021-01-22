Baseball legend, former home run king Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron dies at 86

LEFT: This is a waist-up portrait of Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves baseball team in uniform on April 21, 1972 RIGHT: In this screengrab, Hank Aaron speaks during the GCAPP EmPOWER Party & 25th Anniversary Virtual Event on November 12, 2020 (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for GCAPP)

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron has died.

WSB-TV in Atlanta reports that the one-time home run king died on Friday morning, according to his daughter.

Aaron, who was inducted into the hall of fame in 1982, played 23 MLB seasons, from 1954 to 1976.

In that time, he hit 755 home runs, a record he held for 33 years until it was broken by Barry Bonds.

The 25-time All-Star was also a three-time Gold Glove winner and won one World Series in 1957 with the Milwaukee Braves.

A cause of death has not yet been release for Aaron.

A few weeks ago, he did receive the COVID-19 vaccine.