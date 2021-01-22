Baseball legend, former home run king Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron dies at 86

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron has died.
WSB-TV in Atlanta reports that the one-time home run king died on Friday morning, according to his daughter.
Aaron, who was inducted into the hall of fame in 1982, played 23 MLB seasons, from 1954 to 1976.
In that time, he hit 755 home runs, a record he held for 33 years until it was broken by Barry Bonds.
The 25-time All-Star was also a three-time Gold Glove winner and won one World Series in 1957 with the Milwaukee Braves.
A cause of death has not yet been release for Aaron.
A few weeks ago, he did receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
I was proud to get the COVID-19 vaccine earlier today at Morehouse School of Medicine. I hope you do the same! https://t.co/RAlkmkCRra— Hank Aaron (@HenryLouisAaron) January 5, 2021