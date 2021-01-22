Chick-fil-A adds spicy grilled chicken sandwich to menu for limited time

Everyone’s favorite chicken restaurant is stepping up their spicy chicken sandwich game.

Chick-fil-A is adding a limited-edition grilled spicy chicken deluxe sandwich to its menu starting January 25.

The bold-flavored sandwich will be available at participating restaurants nationwide.

The grilled spicy deluxe sandwich will feature grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning, served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. A cool and creamy cilantro lime sauce will be available to go with the new sandwich.

“We know guests are looking to add more variety to their meals, especially after a year where new food experiences were limited. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe offers the spicy flavors our guests have come to know and love, now available in a grilled option,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A previously tested this item on its menu during the summer of 2019.