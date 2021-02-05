House votes to legalize marijuana in Virginia

The House of Delegates has voted to legalize marijuana in Virginia.

In a 55-42 vote, the House passed HB 2312, which eliminates criminal penalties for marijuana possession for anyone 21 or older.

The bill also provides an automatic expungement process for those convicted of certain marijuana-related crimes and puts a regulatory scheme in place through the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, which will be renamed the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Control Authority.

Through the bill, there is a tax on retail marijuana, retail marijuana products, marijuana paraphernalia and other products at a rate of 21% and gives localities the option to levy a 3% tax.

The Senate is set to vote on the issue later Friday.