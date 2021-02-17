Dog swept up by N.C. tornado walks away unharmed

Brittany Memory, Penny's owner, explains where the dog was sucked out of the house from the tornado.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. – One family’s fur baby braved a massive tornado and came out a survivor.

Brittany Memory’s little Yorkshire Terrier, Penny, was sucked out of the back of her house by a tornado Monday night in Brunswick County, North Carolina, according to WECT.

“She flew out right here in the back with all my covers,” Memory said pointing to the back of her house that now has a large gaping hole. “It ripped the sheets off my bed. She was just bundled up in it.”

Memory said she had a hard time explaining what happened to Penny to her son.

“I was terrified, I didn’t think she was alive. But I just kept telling my little boy ‘she’s an animal, she’ll be okay, God’s got her. Everything’s going to be all right. We’re safe and everything can be replaced, we can’t.’”

Little Penny eventually found her way back home a few hours later. She was shivering and traumatized, but otherwise unharmed.

“She just had a little bit of glass stuck to her and we took her to the vet and everything is okay.”