‘COVID Bandit’ generously leaves $6,800 tip for Denver restaurant staff

DENVER, Colo. – Staff at a Denver steakhouse said they are humbled and thankful after a patron left a massive tip for them last week.

Guard and Grace was left with a $6,800 tip, $200 for each employee, signed by the “COVID Bandit,” the alias the restaurant-goer pinned for himself.

The owner and chef of the restaurant, Tony Guard, created a Facebook post to document the kind act.

How humbled and thankful we are for people such as the COVID bandit. This gentleman chose to support our staff by... Posted by Guard and Grace on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

“You gave out $6800 DOLLARS in total ... you gave $200 to each employee... some were crying - some are jumping up and down - some are dancing !” Guard wrote.

“Moments like this give us hope and comfort that we can weather any storm. Thank you Mr. Covid Bandit! We will never forget this moment,” restaurant officials wrote in another Facebook post.