How to track your $1,400 stimulus payment from the IRS

How to track your stimulus payment

Wondering where your $1,400 stimulus check is? Here’s how you can check.

President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill last Thursday, and the White House has said that some people could see their checks as early as this past weekend.

If you haven’t gotten your check yet, don’t worry. The IRS has a tool that you can use to track the status of your relief payment.

Here’s how you can track your $1,400 check

You can click here and use the IRS Get My Payment tool here.

When you put in your information, you’ll see the following payment statuses:

A payment has been processed

A payment date is available and payment is to be sent either by direct deposit or mail Note: mail means you may be issued an EIP Card or a check.

You’re eligible, but a payment has not been processed and a payment date is not yet available

You may also see ‘Payment Status Not Available,’ meaning the IRS has not yet processed your payment or you’re not eligible for a payment

Another status you might see is ‘Need More Information,’ meaning your payment was returned to the IRS because the USPS was unable to deliver it

As a note, you will receive payments quicker if you’re set up for direct deposit with the IRS. Checks would likely be issued a few days later.