How to track your $1,400 stimulus payment from the IRS

Wondering where your $1,400 stimulus check is? Here’s how you can check.
President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill last Thursday, and the White House has said that some people could see their checks as early as this past weekend.
If you haven’t gotten your check yet, don’t worry. The IRS has a tool that you can use to track the status of your relief payment.
Here’s how you can track your $1,400 check
You can click here and use the IRS Get My Payment tool here.
When you put in your information, you’ll see the following payment statuses:
- A payment has been processed
- A payment date is available and payment is to be sent either by direct deposit or mail
- Note: mail means you may be issued an EIP Card or a check.
- You’re eligible, but a payment has not been processed and a payment date is not yet available
- You may also see ‘Payment Status Not Available,’ meaning the IRS has not yet processed your payment or you’re not eligible for a payment
- Another status you might see is ‘Need More Information,’ meaning your payment was returned to the IRS because the USPS was unable to deliver it
As a note, you will receive payments quicker if you’re set up for direct deposit with the IRS. Checks would likely be issued a few days later.
Who is eligible?
- Make $75,000 or less? Part of a couple earning up to $150,000? (Remember: This is your adjusted gross income on your tax return, not your annual salary)
- You’ll get a $1,400 check
- Have kids between 6 and 17?
- You’ll get a child tax credit of $3,000 per child, paid out in installments of $300 per month starting in July until the end of the year
- Have kids under 6?
- You’ll get a child tax credit of $3,600 per child, paid out installments