Krispy Kreme is finding ways to be sweet as the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations. To show our support for those who choose to get vaccinated, starting Monday, 3/22, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut.

Don’t worry, if you haven’t gotten the second dose you still qualify. You need to have your vaccination record card on hand if you want to take advantage of the offer, and a sticker saying you’ve been vaccinated doesn’t count.

