Roanoke man wins $1M in FanDuel’s March Million Sweepstakes suprise giveaway

One Roanoke man is a $1 million richer thanks to a March Million Sweepstakes surprise giveaway.

Jha-Liel Harden, of Roanoke, was the lucky winner for the first million in FanDuel’s March Million Sweepstakes that was created earlier this month.

Although FanDuel promised that it would make someone a millionaire this year, the group decided to award a second million dollars the first week given that the March Madness tournament wasn’t held last year due to the pandemic.

“We really missed the tournament last year and so did our customers,” said CMO of FanDuel Group Mike Raffensperger. “We felt that we needed to make up for last year and make two players millionaires just by placing a bet with us.”

People can see Harden on TV soon in a FanFuel commercial that will start airing this week and will continue throughout the tournament.

The March Million Sweepstakes will continue for the rest of the tournament. A second FanDuel Sportsbook customer can win $1 million by placing a bet on one of the tournament’s college basketball games.