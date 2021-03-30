Get a free doughnut and coffee from Krispy Kreme every Monday

Mondays can be tough, and Krispy Kreme is here to help.
You can get a free original glazed doughnut and medium brewed coffee every Monday from now until May 24.
The company said that no purchase is required and the deal is not valid with other offers or online.
On Mondays starting TODAY -> 5/24, stop by your local #KrispyKreme shop for a FREE Original Glazed 🍩& medium brewed coffee, no purchase required☕— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 29, 2021
Participating US shops only. Not valid w/other offers. Not valid online. Limit 1. MONDAYS ONLY. All info -https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/gFCY0FCl22