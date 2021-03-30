photo
Get a free doughnut and coffee from Krispy Kreme every Monday

Offer lasts until May 24

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Mondays can be tough, and Krispy Kreme is here to help.

You can get a free original glazed doughnut and medium brewed coffee every Monday from now until May 24.

The company said that no purchase is required and the deal is not valid with other offers or online.

