Ring in the ‘Taco Moon’ with free Taco Bell

What’s better than Taco Tuesday? Free Taco Bell!

You can ring in the new lunar phase with a free crunchy taco all day on May 4.

Breaking news: the world is getting a new lunar phase on 5/4. Oh, and everyone’s getting a free Crunchy Taco too from 8 PM to 12 AM or all day through the app or online. #TacoMoon 🌮 🌓 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 29, 2021

The offer is valid all day when you order through the app or online, and in-store between the hours of 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

No purchase is necessary to take advantage of the deal.

