Partly Cloudy icon
85º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

News

Ring in the ‘Taco Moon’ with free Taco Bell

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
Food
,
Consumer
The Taco Bell at 11707 Merriman Road in Livonia.
The Taco Bell at 11707 Merriman Road in Livonia. (Livonia Police Department)

What’s better than Taco Tuesday? Free Taco Bell!

You can ring in the new lunar phase with a free crunchy taco all day on May 4.

The offer is valid all day when you order through the app or online, and in-store between the hours of 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

No purchase is necessary to take advantage of the deal.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: