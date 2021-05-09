Never too late: 83-year-old earns master’s degree from Francis Marion University

An 83-year-old in South Carolina proved that it’s never too late to go after your dreams.

Frank Steinkruger earned his Master of Business Administration degree and walked with honors on Friday.

The university took to Facebook to celebrate the huge accomplishment:

Earning a Masters degree at 83-years-old? That was no problem for Frank Steinkruger. The 83-year-old, former DuPont... Posted by Francis Marion University on Friday, May 7, 2021

Following graduation, the former DuPont engineer hopes to volunteer with SCORE, a non-profit that assists small businesses through mentoring and support programs.