Krispy Kreme introduces Island Time doughnuts

Looking for a sweet escape? Krispy Kreme has your back.

The doughnut chain has introduced three flavors ahead of summertime:

Pina Colada is a take on the original glazed dipped in pina colada icing, topped with pina colada kreme and sprinkled with toasted coconut and a candied cherry.

You can also pick up the Island Time , which is an original glazed doughnut dipped in sky blue icing and graham crumbles topped with a sugar palm tree

There’s also the Key Lime Pie doughnut! This one is filled and then dipped in green icing topped with graham crumbles and a dollop of class White Kreme.

On the last two Fridays of May, you can also get a doughnut with Key Lime Glaze or a Key Lime Glazed Original Filled dougnut.

To learn more, click here.