Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the latest batch of Starlink satellites at 2:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

Published: May 26 , 2021 2 : 48 pm Updated: May 26 , 2021 3 : 57 pm

WATCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches latest batch of Starlink satellites Liftoff began at 2:59 p.m.

Published: May 26 , 2021 2 : 48 pm Updated: May 26 , 2021 3 : 57 pm

If you need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1558.