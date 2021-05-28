Sheetz launches strawberry and banana milkshake beer

I scream, you scream, we all scream for — milkshake beer?

Starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sheetz is launching a strawberry and banana milkshake beer just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The “Project I Scream, You Scream” beer is brewed in partnership with Goose Island Beer Company and is made with Sheetz Bros. strawberry and banana puree.

The new beer is described as a light and fruity beer with “a kiss of hop to balance the strawberry sweetness.”

You can get it as part of a four-pack of 16 oz. cans for $7.99.

Once this beer is gone, it won’t be restocked.

For a full list of participating locations, click here.