9-year-old Utah girl drives with 4-year-old sister with plans to see ocean, crashes into semitruck

Both were uninjured

Associated Press

Crash
Two Utah girls, aged 9 and 4, were uninjured after they took a car and crashed into a tractor-trailer as they tried to drive to California for a beach vacation, according to police.

Police said the truck driver was also unhurt in the crash, which happened early Wednesday when the 9-year-old driver swerved into the path of the truck on the highway frontage road.

She later told police they wanted to drive to California for a beach vacation. KUTV reports the parents were asleep when the girls took the car and were awakened when police told them about the crash.

Both girls were wearing seatbelts.

