Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine? What you need to know on the National Vaccine Day of Action

Friday, June 4, marks the beginning of the National Month of Action with the goal of getting 70% of U.S. adults at least one COVID-19 shot by July 4.

The day is being recognized as the National Vaccine Day of Action.

If you’d like to get vaccinated but just don’t know how to go about it, the process is easy.

How do I get vaccinated? For us Virginians, the best place to go is https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/. Once there, enter your address and you’ll be guided to your area’s health district’s page for scheduling a vaccine appointment.

Want to get vaccinated on Friday? To mark the National Vaccine Day of Action, Centra is hosting a mass vaccination clinic at Candlers Station, 3700 Candlers Mountain Rd. Suite 26- the old TJ Maxx., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments aren’t required but they are encouraged. Click here to make one.

Like to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines? Below are 12 short videos with answers from Dr. Frank McGeorge to some common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

How many Virginians are vaccinated? The Virginia Department of Health updates its vaccination information daily. Below is a look at what the numbers currently are: