Global shares mixed in quiet trading ahead of Fed decision

TOKYO – Global shares were mixed in quiet trading Wednesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may give clues on what lies ahead with its massive support for markets.

France's CAC 40 added 0.1% in early trading to 6,645.92, while Germany's DAX slipped 0.2% to 15,698.98. Britain's FTSE 100 gained nearly 0.1% to 7,176.83. U.S. shares were set to drift lower, with the future for the Dow industrials slipping 0.2% to 34,117, while the S&P 500 future fell nearly 0.1% to 4,233.62.

Trading in shares of Chinese property developer Soho China Ltd. was suspended in Hong Kong. Bloomberg reported that the Blackstone Group is close to a deal on acquiring the company in a deal that could be valued at $3 billion. The report cited unnamed “people familiar with the matter."

The developer, which is known for eye-catching projects in prominent locations, issued a statement saying its shares were suspended from trading as of Tuesday under Hong Kong's takeover code.

Soho China's shares have surged 67% in the past month and nearly 30% in the past five days.

Japan released data that showed its trade surplus jumped 49.6% in May from the previous year, but analysts said that was less than expected and highlights how the world's third largest economy and its exports may be only slowly recovering from the pandemic.

Investors were also gauging data out of China on industrial production and retail sales, both of which showed growth signaling a recovery from the damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.5% to finish at 29,291.01. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.6% to 3,278.68. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained nearly 0.1% to 7,386.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.7% to 28,436.84, while the Shanghai Composite fell 1.1% to 3,518.33.

