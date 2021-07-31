WATCH LIVE: Team USA men’s basketball seeking win against Czech Republic

Now 1-1, Team USA is looking to improve to a winning record in Tokyo.
The Americans dominated Iran on Wednesday, winning 120-66.
At 8 a.m. EDT Saturday, the men’s basketball team will take on the Czech Republic, which is also 1-1 in the Olympic games.
Team USA can still exit round play, with a loss, but it’s not a cut and dry.
The loss to France broke a 25-game Olympic winning streak for the U.S.
