WATCH LIVE: Team USA men’s basketball seeking win against Czech Republic

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

United States' Devin Booker (15) and Javale Mc Gee (11) smile after their win in the men's basketball preliminary round game against Iran at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Now 1-1, Team USA is looking to improve to a winning record in Tokyo.

The Americans dominated Iran on Wednesday, winning 120-66.

At 8 a.m. EDT Saturday, the men’s basketball team will take on the Czech Republic, which is also 1-1 in the Olympic games.

Team USA can still exit round play, with a loss, but it’s not a cut and dry.

The loss to France broke a 25-game Olympic winning streak for the U.S.

Click here to watch the game

To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.