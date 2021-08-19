Toys R Us to return with new toy shops inside more than 400 Macy’s stores in 2022

Toys R Us kids can rejoice because Toys R Us is making a comeback!

On Thursday, the beloved brand announced its partnership with Macy’s, stating that it’s slated to open more than 400 shop-in-shops in Macy’s stores in 2022.

Additionally, starting Thursday, Aug. 19, customers can buy its products exclusively on Macy’s website at macys.com/toysrus and ToysRUs.com.

Since it officially closed its doors in June 2018, the toy store poised itself for a comeback in the years 2019 and 2021 under the leadership of Tru Kids Inc. Tru Kids also opened two mall pop-location for Toys R Us in 2019; however, they closed in January 2020 due to poor performance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Toys R Us is expected to return inside of Macy’s stores in roughly a year. Macy’s will regulate Toys R Us’ website.

“As a Toys “R” Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer.