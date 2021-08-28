Partly Cloudy icon
90º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

News

U.S. Department of Defense identifies all 13 service members killed in Kabul airport bombing

The victims include 11 Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Afghanistan
Russia: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead
Russia: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead

The U.S. Department of Defense has identified all 13 service members who were killed in a suicide bombing outside of Kabul’s airport.

The victims include 11 Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier, according to the Pentagon. In addition, at least 18 other U.S. Service members were injured, and at least 169 Afghans were also killed.

The 11 Marine Corps who were killed in the attack include:

  • Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts
  • Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California
  • Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California
  • Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska
  • Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Also killed were Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email