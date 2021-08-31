Partly Cloudy icon
News

Republican Youngkin outlines new tax, policy proposals

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin has rolled out the most sweeping policy proposal of his campaign so far.

The so-called “day one game plan” envisions substantial tax cuts, new charter schools and an overhaul of what he calls “broken” state agencies.

Outlining his pitch at an event in northern Virginia Monday, the political newcomer quipped that the only thing he’d change from the current Democrat-controlled status quo “is everything.” His Democratic opponent, former Gov.

Terry McAuliffe, panned the tax portion of Youngkin’s plan specifically, saying it would lead to drastic cuts in public education and tank the state’s economy.

