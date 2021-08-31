Virginia State Police K-9 dies days after overheating amidst search for hit-and-run suspects

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement officers across Virginia are mourning the loss of a Virginia State Police K-9 that died Monday.

On Saturday afternoon, K-9 Duke was assisting with the search for subjects who fled from a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County when his handler, Trooper Lewis, noticed Duke was overheated, according to Virginia State Police.

Lewis took Duke to an emergency vet to be treated; however, despite his condition improving after receiving fluids and blood transfusions, Duke died on Monday night.

Lewis and his family were by Duke’s side when he died, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Duke joined Virginia State Police in 2016 at 8 months old and was a beloved member of the Culpeper Division Area 12/Warrenton Office.

Duke received a hero’s escort Monday night.

K-9 Duke’s Final Ride

K-9 teams from Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Manassas City, Manassas Park, Fairfax County, Prince William County and Virginia State Police all took part in Duke’s final ride.