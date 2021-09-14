Partly Cloudy icon
Treat yourself to a taco (or thirty) with Taco Bell’s new subscription service

Get a taco a day for 30 days at participating Taco Bell locations

Kamryn Buza, Intern

The Doritos Locos Taco continues to be a best seller for Taco Bell.
The Doritos Locos Taco continues to be a best seller for Taco Bell. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

Heads up taco lovers, you now have the perfect excuse to fuel your Taco Bell obsession.

With Taco Bell’s new Taco Lover’s pass, you can go get that Dorito’s Locos Taco you’ve been dreaming about for 30 days in a row. The secret taco menu with all the tasty taco choices will appear on your mobile app once you purchase the Taco Lover’s Pass.

While the pass in currently only available at select locations in Tucson, AZ, we can hope that Taco Bell lets customers everywhere take advantage of this deal soon.

The pass is currently available to buy through Nov. 24 on the Taco Bell Mobile App. It is active on the day of purchase and expires 30 days after purchase

