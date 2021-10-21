Human remains found in Florida park are those of Brian Laundrie, say FBI

The human remains found Thursday in a Florida park belong to Brian Laundrie, according to the FBI.

Investigators used dental records to connect the remains to Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie and potential human remains were found Wednesday at a Florida wilderness park during the search for clues in the slaying of Gabby Petito during the couple’s cross-country road trip, according to law enforcement sources and a Laundrie family attorney.

FBI Tampa will be making a statement to the media concerning October 20, 2021, developments in the search for Brian Laundrie. FBI Tampa will be making a statement to the media concerning October 20, 2021, developments in the search for Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, took part in the search Wednesday with the FBI and police from North Port, Florida, more than a month after Laundrie was reported missing after heading to the vast Carlton Reserve park.

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found,” attorney Steven Bertolino said in a text to The Associated Press. “As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

Ad

The FBI field office in Tampa also issued a statement on Twitter earlier Wednesday confirming that “items of interest” were found in the Laundrie search but did not describe them further.