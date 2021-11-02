Del. Chris Hurst pulled over after passenger allegedly takes campaign signs

Radford – Less than 24 hours before election day, Virginia Delegate Chris Hurst, the democratic 12th District incumbent running for reelection, was pulled over by Radford City Sheriff’s deputies after a female passenger in his vehicle was allegedly seen taking campaign signs, according to Radford Sheriff Mark Armentrout. He told 10 News, Hurst was driving with a suspended license and given a “driving while suspended notification” by a deputy.

We’re told Hurst was pulled over after a deputy saw a female outside a voting precinct Monday night taking campaign signs, then leaving in Hurst’s vehicle and driving away. Armentrout said Hurst told deputies he was unaware that his license was suspended.

The female in Hurst’s vehicle was asked by deputies to return the signs to the voting precinct. Armentrout said she complied with the order.

WSLS 10 News contacted Hurst’s campaign Monday night for comment. As of Tuesday morning, we have not received a response.

Information on which campaign signs were allegedly tampered with or the identity of the female has not been released. Armentrout could not confirm why Hurst’s license is suspended. The Sheriff told 10 News that the Radford City Police Department taking over.

Republican candidate Jason Ballard made a statement on Facebook Tuesday morning regarding the incident. “This isn’t how your representative should act,” Ballard said. “Vote today for new leadership in the House of Delegates!”

Ballard issued this statement to 10 News:

“I am deeply disappointed that Chris Hurst has decided to end his campaign in such a reckless way. His latest misstep is yet another reason why he doesn’t deserve another term as Delegate. I, on the other hand, will remain laser focused on the issues that matter most to the people of the 12th District. I will always strive to set a good and positive example for my children and the fine people of the New River Valley.”