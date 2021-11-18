CVS plans to close around 900 stores over the next three years

This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. CVS Health delivered a better-than-expected third quarter, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, and raised its 2021 forecast again as customers returned to its drugstores for prescriptions or COVID-19 vaccinations. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Around 900 CVS stores across the nation will close over the next three years, according to an announcement made Thursday. The shutdowns will start in Spring 2022.

The company said it is shifting its focus to digital growth as more people continue to shop online. CVS also plans to turn its remaining stores into destinations that offer healthcare services, from flu shots to diagnostic tests.

These new plans spark from the pandemic creating changes in consumer behavior. Changes such as more people getting their prescriptions filed online, picking orders up through curbside pickup, and telehealth doctor visits becoming more common.

The store closures will amount to about 9% of CVS stores in the U.S.