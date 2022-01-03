$540 million up for grabs in Powerball drawing

I don’t know about you, but starting the new year with more than half a billion dollars sounds pretty sweet.

You could have a chance at that if you play the Powerball, which is now set at a whopping $540 million. This is an increase from Monday’s $520 million.

No one claimed Saturday night’s lottery jackpot, and since then, the money amount has climbed even higher.

If the winner chooses the one-time, lump-sum payment they will get $384.3 million, lottery officials said.

No one has won the jackpot in almost three months when the winner took home nearly $700 million on Oct. 4.

The odds of winning the prize money are one in 292 million, according to Powerball.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Jan. 3, at 11 p.m.