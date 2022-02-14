Here’s the Super reason you can now get an $8 Sam’s Club membership

Did you happen to see Kevin Hart’s Super Bowl commercial for Sam’s Club? [If you missed it, you can watch it below]
It just so happens that it was the wholesale club’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial!
To celebrate, Sam’s Club is now offering $8 memberships to new members until February 17.
So why $8? Well, that is where the ball was on the field before their commercial aired, at the 8-yard line.
A full-price year-long membership is $45, so this four-day deal will save you $37.
Just a heads up, you can only take advantage of this offer in-store. So in Southwest and Central Virginia, you’ll need to head to Bluefield, Bristol, Charlottesville, Danville, Lynchburg or Roanoke.
Click here for more information about this deal.