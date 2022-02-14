Here’s the Super reason you can now get an $8 Sam’s Club membership

Kevin Hart in an outtake for his Sam's Club Super Bowl commercial that aired on Feb. 13, 2022.

Did you happen to see Kevin Hart’s Super Bowl commercial for Sam’s Club? [If you missed it, you can watch it below]

It just so happens that it was the wholesale club’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial!

To celebrate, Sam’s Club is now offering $8 memberships to new members until February 17.

So why $8? Well, that is where the ball was on the field before their commercial aired, at the 8-yard line.

A full-price year-long membership is $45, so this four-day deal will save you $37.

Just a heads up, you can only take advantage of this offer in-store. So in Southwest and Central Virginia, you’ll need to head to Bluefield, Bristol, Charlottesville, Danville, Lynchburg or Roanoke.

Click here for more information about this deal.